Callum to step down as Jaguar design chief; Thomson named successor

In his 20 years at Jaguar, Callum, 64, has overseen a shift in design away from a traditional luxury style that frequently referenced cars from the past to a much more modern look, culminating in the I-Pace electric crossover.

Thomson, 57, Jaguar's creative design director, joined the company in 2000 from Lotus, where he was head of design.

Callum said in a statement that he was leaving to explore other design projects, without being specific. He will continue as a design consultant for the company, Jaguar said.

"I came into this role with a mission to take Jaguar design back to where it deserved to be. It has taken 20 years, but I believe I have achieved what I set out to do," Callum said in the statement. "I feel that now is the right time to move on, both personally and professionally, and explore other design projects."