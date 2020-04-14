Cadillac revives Blackwing name with track-capable CT5-V, CT4-V

The fourth generation of Cadillac's V-Series performance subbrand will include ultra-performance variants that revive the Blackwing name. But the Blackwing models will not have the high-performance Blackwing engine that powered the defunct CT6-V.

The 4.2-liter, twin-turbo 550-hp V-8 engine known as "Blackwing" died with the CT6 this year. Instead, Cadillac will use the term Blackwing to represent "the pinnacle of performance and craftsmanship for the brand," a spokesman said.

The CT6-V was the only Cadillac powered by the Blackwing engine.

The 2020 CT5-V is powered by Cadillac's high-output 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine rated at 360 hp. The 2020 CT4-V is equipped with Cadillac's high-output 2.7-liter turbo engine rated at 325 hp.

"The Blackwing name has come to represent the very best of Cadillac performance engineering, craftsmanship and technology," Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer for Cadillac, said in a statement Tuesday. "The new CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing build on the brand's respected legacy of ultimate-performance driving experiences and elevate them even further."

The Blackwing moniker comes from the original Cadillac crest, which featured the merlette black bird. Merlettes were prominent on the crest of Antoine De La Mothe Cadillac, the founder of Detroit. The merlettes on his coat of arms had black wings but no legs or beaks.

The track-capable Blackwing variants will debut on the 2020 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

The V-Series Blackwing models will have specially tuned chassis, vehicle control technologies and engines. Manual transmissions also will be offered.

Cadillac didn't detail any specs or say when the models will hit showrooms. But a spokesman said the Blackwing variants will compare "closer to the previous generation ATS-V and CTS-V – even though they're testing faster than those cars, at this point."

Cadillac has been testing the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing at tracks and road courses across the country, the statement said. Each car set lap times that outpaced Cadillac's retired ATS-V and CTS-V performance models.