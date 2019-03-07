Cadillac prices XT6 below $60K

DETROIT — Starting prices for the Cadillac XT6 crossover will be under $60,000.

The General Motors luxury brand on Thursday announced the Premium Luxury model of the three-row crossover will start at $53,690, while the Sport model, which features standard all-wheel drive, will begin at $58,090. Pricing includes destination.

The vehicle is the first in Cadillac's "Y" trim strategy — luxury and sport — to only offer two models. The model debuted last year with the Cadillac XT4 compact crossover — however, it has a third standard entry.

The Premium Luxury model has bright exterior accents, while the Sport features gloss black accents. Both models feature advanced lighting technology, including vertically emphasized LED signatures.

Standard features for both models include a host of active and passive safety features such as automatic emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring and front and rear park assist.

The Sport model also features standard sport-tuned chassis and suspension, including continuous damping control.

"The XT6 is designed to make every seat the best seat in the house, with every inch carefully considered to offer refinement, comfort, connectivity and safety," Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said in a statement .

An optional Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package adds an 8-inch diagonal driver cluster display, color head-up display, rear camera mirror and surround camera vision, among other safety and convenience enhancements.

The Driver Assist Package includes adaptive cruise control, automatic seat belt tightening and enhanced automatic emergency braking .

Pricing for the optional packages was not immediately available.

When the vehicle arrives in U.S. and Canadian dealerships in the summer, it will fill a yawning gap between the midsize XT5 (starting at $42,690, including shipping) and the truck-based Escalade SUV (starting at $76,490, including shipping). Dealer ordering for the vehicle will begin this month, Cadillac said.

Cadillac's U.S. sales last year fell 1.1 percent to 154,702 vehicles.

The XT6 will be powered by a 3.6-liter V-6 engine estimated at 310 hp and 271 pound-feet of torque in North America. The engine, which also comes standard on the XT5, is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Upon its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show in January, the long-awaited crossover opened to middling reviews for its performance numbers, technology and conservative design.

The XT6, to be built in Spring Hill, Tenn., shares a platform with the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and the smaller XT5. For the XT6, Cadillac raised the roof of the vehicle for more comfortable seating in all three rows and widened its stance.

Competitors in the large premium crossover segment include the Volvo XC90 (starting at $47,700), Audi Q7 ($54,545), BMW X7 ($75,540) and coming Lincoln Aviator ($52,195). Midsize premium crossovers with three rows of seating include the Lexus RX L ($49,920) and Acura MDX ($45,295). All prices include shipping.