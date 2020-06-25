Cadillac Lyriq EV reveal goes virtual

Cadillac said it will introduce the Lyriq, the first in Cadillac's electric vehicle portfolio, at a virtual event in August.

The electric crossover is set to be revealed on Cadillac's media site on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT after postponing its April debut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Building on more than a century of innovation, the Cadillac LYRIQ marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand -- one that is all-electric and redefines the boundaries and limits of mobility and connectivity," Cadillac said in a statement.

General Motors has said that Cadillac will be its lead EV brand. The Lyriq, powered by the proprietary Ultium battery, will launch Cadillac's all-electric portfolio that GM has said will debut over the next few years. GM has also said it is planning a large electric Cadillac SUV and a handmade flagship electric sedan called the Celestiq.

The Lyriq unveil is the first GM has moved online due to the pandemic, but last year Chevrolet allowed the public to watch the midengine Corvette unveiling virtually. The event drew 475,000 viewers online.

Ford Motor Co., Toyota, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz have each taken reveals online in the past few months with major auto shows and press events canceled.