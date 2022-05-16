Cadillac to expand Lyriq deliveries this fall, offer charging credits

DETROIT — Cadillac is expanding deliveries of the Lyriq electric midsize crossover beyond initial reservations this fall and will offer customers free public charging for two years or a credit to install a home charger.

"These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030," Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey said in a statement Monday. "Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with Lyriq."

General Motors has emphasized the need for long driving range and accessible charging to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

The Lyriq, Cadillac's first full-electric vehicle, has an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles, comparable to the Ford Mustang Mach-E's 314-mile estimated range and 17 miles short of the GMC Hummer's range.

Cadillac plans to open customer orders for the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions of the Lyriq on Thursday. GM's luxury brand opened reservations for the debut edition late last summer.

Cadillac did not disclose the number of reservations it booked for the Lyriq, but Cadillac has at least 240,000 "hand-raisers" for it, Harvey said in March. Cadillac defines a hand-raiser as a consumer who shows interest in the midsize crossover.

Deliveries for the rwd models, starting at $62,990, are expected to begin this fall. Deliveries for the awd models, which start at $64,990, are slated to begin early next year. The awd model will include a second drive unit to enhance vehicle dynamics and performance. An EPA range estimate for the awd version will be announced closer to the start of production, Cadillac said.

Deliveries of the 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition, which was available through reservation only, will begin this summer, Cadillac said. The Debut Editions were sold at $59,990.

"As we move into the regular life cycle of the vehicle, we've adjusted pricing to reflect the content of the vehicle," spokesman Mike Albano told Automotive News. "At a starting price of $62,990 for the rwd model, we do still feel Lyriq is priced competitively within the luxury midsize-SUV segment."