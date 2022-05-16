Cadillac to expand Lyriq deliveries this fall, offer charging credits

The Cadillac Lyriq's low, fast roofline and wide stance, along with a flow-through roof spoiler, aid aerodynamics to optimize efficiency on the highway.

DETROIT — Cadillac is expanding deliveries of the Lyriq electric midsize crossover beyond initial reservations this fall and will offer customers free public charging for two years or a credit to install a home charger.

"These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030," Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey said in a statement Monday. "Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with Lyriq."

General Motors has emphasized the need for long driving range and accessible charging to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

The Lyriq, Cadillac's first full-electric vehicle, has an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles, comparable to the Ford Mustang Mach-E's 314-mile estimated range and 17 miles short of the GMC Hummer's range.

Cadillac plans to open customer orders for the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions of the Lyriq on Thursday. GM's luxury brand opened reservations for the debut edition late last summer.

Cadillac did not disclose the number of reservations it booked for the Lyriq, but Cadillac has at least 240,000 "hand-raisers" for it, Harvey said in March. Cadillac defines a hand-raiser as a consumer who shows interest in the midsize crossover.

Deliveries for the rwd models, starting at $62,990, are expected to begin this fall. Deliveries for the awd models, which start at $64,990, are slated to begin early next year. The awd model will include a second drive unit to enhance vehicle dynamics and performance. An EPA range estimate for the awd version will be announced closer to the start of production, Cadillac said.

Deliveries of the 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition, which was available through reservation only, will begin this summer, Cadillac said. The Debut Editions were sold at $59,990.

"As we move into the regular life cycle of the vehicle, we've adjusted pricing to reflect the content of the vehicle," spokesman Mike Albano told Automotive News. "At a starting price of $62,990 for the rwd model, we do still feel Lyriq is priced competitively within the luxury midsize-SUV segment."

2023 Cadillac Lyric specs

Battery pack: 2-module, 100-kilowatt-hour

Horsepower/torque: Cadillac-estimated 340 in rwd model; estimated 500 in awd model; 325 pound-feet of torque in rwd model

Trailering capacity: 3,500 pounds in awd model

Range: EPA-estimated at 312 miles on full charge in rwd model

Other: 33-inch advanced LED user experience system; AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system; Google built-in compatibility; next-generation active noise cancellation
 

 

Charging incentives

Cadillac will give all Lyriq buyers either two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo charging stations or a credit up to $1,500 toward home charger installation through Qmerit. Either a Level 2 charger or a 240-volt outlet are eligible for the home-charging credit, Cadillac said.

"This unique offer will elevate our customers' experience with the Lyriq, helping them make a smoother, more transparent transition to all-electric driving," said Harvey. "Like the Lyriq itself, the charging experience will set the standard for customers' EV experiences."

An at-home Level 2 charger can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge, and a DC public fast charger can add 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes, Cadillac said.

Cadillac is building the Lyriq at GM's Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee. Limited production began in March. GM invested $2 billion in Spring Hill to support EV production, and GM and LG Energy Solution are investing $2.3 billion to build a nearby battery cell manufacturing plant by their joint venture Ultium Cells.

