Cadillac CT5 aims to undercut rivals

By setting a lower price point than competitors and making a more affordable V-Series line, Cadillac says it has positioned the 2020 CT5 to stand up against German luxury sedans.

Cadillac says a two-tiered approach to the V-Series and a handful of segment-first or exclusive features — such as a rear camera mirror, safety alert seat and ZF passive dampers — will help the car, which effectively replaced the CTS, gain traction.

The high-performance CT5-V starts at $48,690 including shipping. That's about $2,000 less than the Audi S4, $6,000 less than the BMW M340i and $8,000 less than the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43. The standard CT5 starts at $37,890, in line with the Audi A4 and a few thousand less than the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

For about the same price some rivals charge, Cadillac customers can upgrade to a premium luxury or sport trim.

Last year was the 15th anniversary of the V-Series, and it marked a shift in Cadillac's performance-line strategy. "We realized that we were leaving opportunity at the table," said Ken Kornas, CT5 product manager.

For many, the models were too pricey, had more track capability than customers needed and lacked everyday benefits such as all-wheel drive and all-season tires, he said.

So Cadillac created two offerings starting with the 2020 CT4 and CT5. Track-ready vehicles will still be available. But an entry-level option will target buyers who want less-extreme performance. "We think that's going to better target a wider array of customers that are out there," Kornas said.