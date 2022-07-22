Cadillac looks back, forward with Celestiq flagship EV

Cadillac is looking back and forward in creating what it says will be the brand's most advanced vehicle ever.

The hand-built Celestiq show car, introduced Friday, previews Cadillac's vision for advanced electric vehicles. It is engineered and designed to place the brand equally alongside the latest luxury EVs from upstarts such as Lucid and longtime rivals Mercedes-Benz and Audi. It features five high-definition advanced LED interactive displays, a four-panel Smart Glass Roof and Ultra Cruise, General Motors' next-generation hands-free driver assistance technology that goes beyond highway driving. Cadillac plans to offer Ultra Cruise on the Celestiq production vehicle.

The production car -- billed by Cadillac as the "standard of the world" -- will be custom commissioned, meaning many features and materials, such as knobs, color trim, seating and even headliners, will be available from a menu.

It is scheduled to go on sale late next year, forecasters say. Cadillac has not confirmed launch timing, but it is expected to become the brand's second EV after the Lyriq.