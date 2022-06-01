Buick Wildcat shows off brand's EV look

DETROIT — Buick is giving customers and dealers a hint of its future design philosophy with the Wildcat electric vehicle concept unveiled Wednesday.

As the brand plans to launch an all-electric lineup in North America by the end of the decade, it will also revamp its design approach by giving vehicles a more sculptural look, wider stance and more spacious interior.

"We are on the cusp of true change, and this concept is a tangible vision of it," Sharon Gauci, executive director of global Buick-GMC design, said in a statement. "It inaugurates the next chapter in Buick's design heritage as we make the crucial transition to our all-electric future."