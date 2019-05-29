Buick Encore GX for U.S. arriving in early 2020

DETROIT — Buick will sell the Encore GX crossover through U.S. dealerships starting in early 2020, General Motors confirmed Wednesday.

The compact Encore GX, as first reported by Automotive News, will slot between the popular Encore subcompact and the larger Envision in Buick's U.S. lineup.

The GX, GM said Wednesday, will be produced in South Korea, where the current Encore is being assembled for the U.S.

The GX debuted at the Shanghai auto show in April. But other than its name and production location, it will share little with its smaller sibling in the U.S.

A redesigned Encore unveiled alongside the GX in Shanghai won't make it to the U.S. That vehicle will be built on GM's new Global Emerging Market platform meant for markets such as China and Latin America.

Buick is expected to continue selling the current Encore alongside the GX for an unspecified period. The Encore received an extensive freshening for the 2017 model year that included major interior improvements.

Buick said pricing, powertrain options and other specifications will be announced closer to the GX going on sale.