Buick Encore GX for U.S. arriving in early 2020

2020 Buick Encore GX will be imported from South Korea.

DETROIT — Buick will sell the Encore GX crossover through U.S. dealerships starting in early 2020, General Motors confirmed Wednesday.

The compact Encore GX, as first reported by Automotive News, will slot between the popular Encore subcompact and the larger Envision in Buick's U.S. lineup.

The GX, GM said Wednesday, will be produced in South Korea, where the current Encore is being assembled for the U.S.

The GX debuted at the Shanghai auto show in April. But other than its name and production location, it will share little with its smaller sibling in the U.S.

A redesigned Encore unveiled alongside the GX in Shanghai won't make it to the U.S. That vehicle will be built on GM's new Global Emerging Market platform meant for markets such as China and Latin America.

Buick is expected to continue selling the current Encore alongside the GX for an unspecified period. The Encore received an extensive freshening for the 2017 model year that included major interior improvements.

Buick said pricing, powertrain options and other specifications will be announced closer to the GX going on sale.

Larger interior

The GX will have nearly 5 cubic feet more cargo space than the Encore and about 3 cubic feet less than the Envision, but the company declined to release dimensions of the vehicle. It's expected to be closer in exterior size to the Encore or Jeep Compass.

Photo

Buick said standard safety equipment on the GX will include front pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking, forward-collision alert and lane-keep assist with lane departure warning. Available features will include a rear-camera mirror and high-definition surround-vision camera system.

Encore sales

The Encore has been a runaway hit for Buick since arriving in the U.S. in 2013, validating GM's gamble to be among the first to introduce a subcompact crossover to the U.S. and accelerating Buick's shift to a crossover-led brand.

Annual sales of the Encore have nearly tripled since then to more than 93,000 units in 2018 — representing 45 percent of Buick's volume and outselling the model in China for the past three years. First-quarter Encore sales were down 3.4 percent to 24,606.

