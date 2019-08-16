Bugatti looks back to 1990s with Centodieci

Bugatti is again turning to its history for design inspiration.

The Centodieci, unveiled Friday at Monterey Car Week, is a tribute to the EB110, Bugatti's sports car from the 1990s, before Volkswagen Group acquired the exclusive French brand.

The resemblance to the EB100 is prominently seen at the front of the Centodieci with similar lines and Bugatti's horseshoe grille, which the automaker said was reduced in size for the model.

"We are proud of our long Bugatti history, of which the EB110 is very much a part," Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement. "That's why we're celebrating a reinterpretation of this extraordinary vehicle with the Centodieci – Italian for 110."

Bugatti is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

Based on the Chiron, the Centodieci is powered by a 8.0-liter, W16 engine with 1,600 hp. Bugatti said the car can hit 62 mph in 2.4 seconds. As with the EB100, the engine can be seen under a transparent glass surface.

Bugatti said it will build only 10 Centodiecis and the allotment is already sold out. Each car cost over 8 million euros ($8.8 million), before taxes. The 10 models will be delivered in two years, the automaker said.

Last year at Monterey Car Week, Bugatti unveiled the Divo, another Chiron-based variant. And at this year's Geneva show, the automaker introduced the one-off La Voiture Noire.