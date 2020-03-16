Broncos appear poised to buck

Ford Motor Co.'s Bronco and its little sibling, the Bronco Sport, are starting to see the light of day — unofficially.

Images of the Bronco Sport, an off-road crossover, popped up on broncosportforum.com last week.

An image of the four-door Bronco SUV, also leaked last week, revealing a side-opening tailgate and a black soft top.

Both vehicles were scheduled to be formally unveiled in coming weeks but those plans have been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Bronco Sport is expected to go on sale late this year, followed by the Bronco in early 2021.

The latest photos of the Bronco Sport, which will be built on the same front-wheel-drive platform as the Escape crossover, are mostly similar to images that leaked in 2018 after the company's annual dealer meeting in Las Vegas.