BMW X6 adds more powerful engines for 2020

BMW's X6 is getting redesigned for 2020 with beefier engines and, for the first time, an optional illuminated kidney grille.

The 2020 BMW X6 will start at $65,295 and arrive at U.S. dealerships in November.

The X6 was the first coupe-like SUV and remains one of the most visible. It also underscores the continuing fragmentation of the crossover market.

BMW foresaw the "growth-inspired fragmentation" of the SUV market when it introduced the X6 in 2008, AutoPacific analyst Ed Kim said.

"It seemed a very puzzling move during a time when the formula for a successful SUV was pretty clear: an upright two-box profile and an outdoorsy personality," Kim said.

The X6 is a niche midsize crossover that competes in the same space as the Lexus RX, Audi Q5 and Cadillac XT5.

"It is simply an X5 with a different top hat," Kim said. "There are enough customers to justify the modest investment, especially as SUV market share continues to grow with increasing room for a body style variety."

X6 sales in the U.S. fell 67 percent to 170 vehicles in June and dropped 18 percent to 3,045 units through June, BMW said in a statement on Tuesday.