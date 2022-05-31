BMW X1 grows for 2023, adds more power

BMW's most petite crossover is getting a plus-size upgrade.

The redesigned X1 is roomier and features updated technology and a beefier powertrain.

The 2023 BMW X1 arrives at U.S. stores in the fourth quarter. Pricing starts at $39,595, including shipping.

Launched in 2009, the entry-level crossover opened the door to a new vehicle category in the premium segment. Last year, BMW sold 18,253 X1 models. It was last redesigned in 2016.

Previously among the smallest in the class, the larger X1 will be better positioned against the competition, which includes the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.

BMW's focus has always been the pleasure of driving, and the X1 is the brand's chance to lure young buyers into the family, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions.

"While most vehicles provide transportation, BMW wants buyers looking to be entertained by the vehicle," Fiorani said. "Updating the drivetrain and suspension makes the X1 more entertaining than the previous generation and gives it a leg up on the competition."