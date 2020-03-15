BMW pulls plug on i8 sports car

BMW is ending production of the i8 sports car, six years after its introduction.

The i8 was BMW's first plug-in hybrid. The production version of the i8 was unveiled at the 2013 Frankfurt auto show and it went on sale in the United States in 2014.

BMW freshened the i8 coupe and introduced a roadster version in 2018.

U.S. sales of the car rose 43 percent to 1,102 last year.

As BMW closes the chapter on the i8, the automaker is preparing to release several battery-powered models as part of ambitious plans to market 25 electrified models by 2023.

Production of the iNext crossover will begin in the middle of 2021. That will be followed by the start of i4 sedan output toward the end of 2021.

Plans to bring an electric crossover, the iX3, to the U.S. next year have been scrapped for now.

The i4 and iNext have a range of more than 370 miles, compared with the iX3's 273-mile range, based on the European test cycle.