BMW to offer full-electric 5 Series, X1 in emissions push

FRANKFURT — BMW said it will offer full-electric variants of its 5 Series and X1 models as part of sweeping product overhaul unveiled on Monday as the automaker seeks to lower vehicle emissions on the road and during production.

"In 10 years, the goal is to have a total of more than seven million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads — around two thirds of them with a fully-electric drive train," the company said on Monday.

Automakers have been pushing EVs ever since European lawmakers in December 2018 ordered a cut in carbon dioxide emissions from cars by 37.5 percent by 2030 compared with 2021 levels. This will come after a 40 percent emissions cut between 2007 and 2021.

Starting next year, BMW Group said it will offer five full-electric cars: the BMW i3, the Mini Cooper SE, the BMW iX3, the BMW iNext and the BMW i4. The iX3 will launch the company's EV offensive.

In total, BMW will have 25 electrified models on the roads by 2023 -- around half of them full electric.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse declined to give a launch date for the the 5-Series or X1 EVs. Both models will be available in the future with four drivetrain variants including full-electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel and gasoline with 48-volt technology.

The automaker also said its management compensation will be more closely aligned with compliance to climate targets and that carbon emissions from production and sites would be lowered by 80 percent per vehicle.