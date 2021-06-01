BMW moves forward on BEV mission with iX, i4

LOS ANGELES — BMW is aiming for the sweet spot of the U.S. electric vehicle market with a pair of next-generation battery-powered models.

The BMW iX crossover and i4 sedan will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of next year. The iX will start at $84,195, while the i4 will start at $56,395. Both prices include a $995 shipping fee but don't include EV tax credits.

The new models are part of BMW's ambition to have battery-electric vehicles account for about half of all global sales by decade's end. Full-electric versions of the BMW 5 Series sedan and the X1 baby crossover will follow, as will electric versions of the flagship 7 Series sedan.

BMW's push into the EV market is timed with an industry acceleration. Automakers plan to introduce about 100 battery-powered models in the U.S. in the next five years, according to a forecast by Guidehouse Insights.

Next year will also see a major push by rival Mercedes-Benz into the EV space. The Stuttgart automaker plans to introduce up to three electric crossovers and a midsize sedan in 2022.

But BMW's and Mercedes' EV strategies have stumbled in recent years. Both automakers ditched plans to introduce a crossover in the finicky U.S. over performance and range concerns.