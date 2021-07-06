BMW 2 Series boosts power, footprint for '22

The redesigned 2022 BMW 2-Series coupe will start at $37,345, including shipping, when it arrives in U.S. stores in November.

2022 BMW 2 Series

BMW is giving the second-generation 2 Series a muscular makeover, bigger footprint and punchier powertrain.

The two-door coupe will arrive in U.S. stores in November and start at $37,345, including shipping.

As part of a major overhaul, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe features a more athletic exterior design and roomier interior.

The rear-wheel-drive 230i Coupe is 4.3 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider, 1 inch lower and has a 2-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing model. The all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive model is 3.5 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider, 0.1 inch lower and has a 2-inch longer wheelbase than the first-gen version.

A low front bumper, headlights now pushed to the outer edges of the front end and a new, turbine-style BMW kidney grille give the car a wide, low-slung stance. Flared fenders and a muscular power dome at the center of the hood hint at the vehicle's beefier powertrain.

The redesign eschews BMW's polarizing new "bucktooth" grille design, instead sticking with the more understated original design.

2022 BMW 2 Series

The grille features vertically arranged air flaps that operate electrically and can open in 10 stages to provide more air cooling when required by the engine. The horizontal cooling air flaps in the hexagonal lower area of the front bumper are also adjusted to help cool the brake. Air curtains, integrated into the triangular inserts at the outer edges of the front bumper, guide the oncoming air over the wheels to reduce turbulence.

An aluminum hood and front fenders help lighten the front of the vehicle and improve weight distribution.

Engine power

The BMW 230i Coupe's 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbo engine produces 255 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque — an increase of 7 hp and 37 pound-feet over the previous model. The 230i Coupe goes from 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph.

The M240i xDrive sees a power increase of 47 hp to a new output of 382 hp from its 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged engine. The performance variant goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

2022 BMW 2 Series

The 2 Series caters to a niche market that wants the excitement that comes with a small, rear-wheel-drive coupe but isn't looking to spend a fortune, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions.

"These young, usually single buyers want more than just transportation from home to work; they expect to be entertained every time they get behind the wheel," Fiorani said. "With the latest generation, BMW has increased the fun factor without greatly increasing the price."

