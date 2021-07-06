BMW 2 Series boosts power, footprint for '22

BMW is giving the second-generation 2 Series a muscular makeover, bigger footprint and punchier powertrain.

The two-door coupe will arrive in U.S. stores in November and start at $37,345, including shipping.

As part of a major overhaul, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe features a more athletic exterior design and roomier interior.

The rear-wheel-drive 230i Coupe is 4.3 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider, 1 inch lower and has a 2-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing model. The all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive model is 3.5 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider, 0.1 inch lower and has a 2-inch longer wheelbase than the first-gen version.

A low front bumper, headlights now pushed to the outer edges of the front end and a new, turbine-style BMW kidney grille give the car a wide, low-slung stance. Flared fenders and a muscular power dome at the center of the hood hint at the vehicle's beefier powertrain.

The redesign eschews BMW's polarizing new "bucktooth" grille design, instead sticking with the more understated original design.