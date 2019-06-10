Automotive journalist disappears on motorcycle trip

Automotive journalist Davey Johnson has been missing since Wednesday, June 5, after crossing the Sierra Nevada mountain range on a solo motorcycle trip for a story for Car and Driver.

Johnson rode a black Honda CB100R on Highway 108, which police found parked with his helmet and gloves Saturday, at Big Bar River Access on the North Fork of Mokelumne River off Route 49 in California.

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office is leading search and rescue efforts with Butte and Amador counties. Car and Driver reported search efforts are focused on the river and Route 49.

CBS reported Monday that police found Johnson's clothes, laptop and cellphone near the river, about 50 feet from the motorcycle. Johnson's wallet is still missing.

Johnson's girlfriend, Jaclyn Trop, a former reporter for Automotive News, said on " CBS This Morning " that her last text from Johnson came at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday after she believes he made it over Sonora Pass, the second-tallest highway pass in the Sierra Nevada.

"I left the summit about dark, which had me worried about ice. So I was going no miles an hour for a while," Johnson wrote in the text. "I was just so tired that I stopped to rest a few times … Anyway, I'm so sorry I worried you. Yes, I'm okay and alive, but I am WIPED."

Trop told CBS she is working with investigators to put together Johnson's route.

Car and Driver reported Johnson texted a friend at 8:30 a.m. to say he was sitting near a creek on his way home.

Anyone with information should call the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office at 209-754-6500.