Auto journalist presumed dead by relatives

Automotive journalist Davey Johnson's relatives presume he died in an accidental drowning, Car and Driver magazine reported Wednesday.

A large-scale search for Johnson by authorities in Calaveras County, Calif., ended Monday. Johnson was a contributing writer for Car and Driver and wrote for several other publications that included Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

Johnson was on a trip crossing the Sierra Nevada mountain range on a Honda CB1000R motorcycle for a story assignment June 5 when he was reported missing.

Authorities said during the search that scent-trailing dogs followed Johnson's trail to the edge of the Mokelumne River.

The motorcycle, his clothes, wallet, laptop and cellphone were found near the river off Route 49 in California.

Authorities did not suspect foul play.