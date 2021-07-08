Audi teases 3 show cars with advanced tech to be revealed in next 12 months

Audi released teaser sketches of three concept cars that will showcase advanced autonomous driving and software features that the automaker is developing.

The sketches show a sedan, a coupe and a crossover. They were published on the LinkedIn page of the company's product placement head, Benjamin Honal.

The sketches have in their backgrounds what appear to be vehicles draped in silver car covers. The names of the concepts -- Sky Sphere, Grand Sphere, and Urban Sphere -- are written in capital letters across the middle of each image.

Honal's brief description of the images says: "Concept cars created by Audi...stay tuned."

Kevin Ostheimer, a solutions architect at CARIAD, the software subsidiary of Audi parent Volkswagen Group, said in the comments section of the post that the vehicles would be 5G enabled.