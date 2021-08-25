Audi to reveal Grand Sphere concept ahead of Munich show

The model, which resembles a sleek fastback sedan, is part of a trio of electric concept vehicles intended to showcase Level 4 autonomous capabilities.

A sketch of the Grand Sphere was posted on the LinkedIn page of the company's product placement head, Benjamin Honal, showing a sporty vehicle with a dramatically sloped rear roofline resembling a fastback sedan.

BERLIN -- Audi plans to unveil its Grand Sphere concept on Sept. 2 ahead of the Munich IAA auto show.

The online unveiling will take place at 7 p.m. CEST.
The news, first reported in UK publication AutoCar, was confirmed to Automotive News Europe by an Audi spokesperson.
 

The Grand Sphere is part of a trio of electric concept vehicles intended to define how users will interact with vehicles with Level 4 autonomous capabilities, which can take over driving under set conditions.

Formerly code-named "Landjet," the Grand Sphere is reportedly a successor to the A8 luxury sedan and is due to reach the market in 2025.

The vehicle is the result of the high-tech Project Artemis venture, backed by the resources and technologies of the entire Volkswagen Group, which is focusing on advanced autonomous driving capabilities.

Details about the Grand Sphere remain sparse, although a sketch of the vehicle was posted on the LinkedIn page of the company's product placement head, Benjamin Honal, showing a dramatically sloped rear roofline resembling a fastback sedan.

In a recent interview with Automotive News Europe, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann said the automaker would use the Munich show to give a glimpse of how the automaker's new models will look. He declined to provide additional details.

The brand recently unveiled two other concepts: the Sky Sphere roadster, which features a variable-geometry wheelbase that transforms between autonomous Grand Tourer mode and a sports car; and the Urban Sphere, which appears to have a higher roofline, giving it the appearance of a sporty crossover vehicle. The Urban Sphere is set to debut sometime in 2022.

