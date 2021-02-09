Audi E-tron GT vrooms from big screen to showroom

The fictional Tony Stark may have died, but the car he drove in the biggest movie in global history — 2019's Avengers: Endgame — will be available for the first time off the screen when it finally arrives at U.S. Audi dealerships this summer.

The production version of the 2022 Audi E-tron GT — a low-slung, Porsche-derived four-door electric vehicle — will arrive in U.S. dealerships this summer after going on sale this spring in Europe. An upgraded sibling version, the RS E-tron GT, will also be available.

Built in Germany in the same plant and on the same assembly line as the Audi R8 supercar, the E-tron GT will feature net 86-kilowatt-hour battery packs used to power twin electric motors with combined output of either 350 kilowatts or 440 kW, depending on configuration.

Audi says the E-tron GT has a top speed in excess of 155 mph and can charge to a range of more than 60 miles in as little as five minutes, depending on the charger.

Audi on Tuesday released specs for the E-tron GT:

  • 469 net SAE combined hp, or 522 hp with overboost
  • 464 lb-ft torque, or 472 lb-ft with overboost
  • 238 estimated mile range
  • 5,060 lbs. curb weight

RS E-tron GT specs:

  • 590 SAE combined hp, or 637 hp with overboost
  • 612 lb-ft torque, the same with overboost
  • 232 estimated mile range
  • Curb weight of 5,139 lbs.

Audi unveiled the concept version of the E-tron GT at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and brought in actor Robert Downey Jr. — who played "genius billionaire playboy philanthropist" Tony Stark and Iron Man in the multibillion-dollar Marvel Comic Universe movies — to introduce the vehicle. The E-tron GT was featured prominently in the film.

Built on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, the E-tron GT is Audi's third EV to make it to the U.S., following the E-tron compact crossover and the E-tron sportback. The five-seater is aerodynamically slippery, with a drag coefficient of just 0.24 and equipped with an automated rear spoiler, with low-slug seating and riding on wheels measuring up to 21 inches, depending on the configuration.

Inside, the Audi E-tron GT comes standard with the brand's top-level infotainment system and Audi pre-sense driver-assist package, as well as optional remote park assist. The instrument cluster is digital and resides on a 12.3-inch screen, while the infotainment system has its own 10.1-inch touch screen. An Audi phone box — which augments the cellphone's antenna with the vehicle's when the phone is charging wirelessly — and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system are optional.

Pricing for the 2022 Audi E-tron GT starts at $99,900, excluding delivery which has not yet been finalized by Audi of America for 2022 model year cars. Pricing for the RS E-tron GT will start at $139,900, also excluding delivery, Audi said.

