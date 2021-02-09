Audi E-tron GT vrooms from big screen to showroom

The fictional Tony Stark may have died, but the car he drove in the biggest movie in global history — 2019's Avengers: Endgame — will be available for the first time off the screen when it finally arrives at U.S. Audi dealerships this summer.

The production version of the 2022 Audi E-tron GT — a low-slung, Porsche-derived four-door electric vehicle — will arrive in U.S. dealerships this summer after going on sale this spring in Europe. An upgraded sibling version, the RS E-tron GT, will also be available.

Built in Germany in the same plant and on the same assembly line as the Audi R8 supercar, the E-tron GT will feature net 86-kilowatt-hour battery packs used to power twin electric motors with combined output of either 350 kilowatts or 440 kW, depending on configuration.

Audi says the E-tron GT has a top speed in excess of 155 mph and can charge to a range of more than 60 miles in as little as five minutes, depending on the charger.

Audi on Tuesday released specs for the E-tron GT:

469 net SAE combined hp, or 522 hp with overboost

464 lb-ft torque, or 472 lb-ft with overboost

238 estimated mile range

5,060 lbs. curb weight

RS E-tron GT specs: