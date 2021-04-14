Audi attacks EV mass market with Q4 e-tron

Audi is aiming at buyers in the upper end of the compact segment for full-electric vehicles with the Q4 e-tron unveiled Wednesday, while adding a key entry-level EV to the brand’s expanding lineup of battery-powered vehicles.

It’s the first Audi based on parent Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric-only platform that also underpins the VW ID3 compact hatchback and ID4 compact crossover.

The Q4 e-tron and the coupe-styled Q4 Sportback e-tron are built in VW’s plant in Zwickau, Germany, alongside the ID3 and ID4. Production started in March.

They have an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors for a combined output of up to 295 hp and a range of up to 520 km (323 miles) under Europe's WLTP tests. The EVs will rival the Tesla Model Y as well as more mainstream electric crossovers such as Nissan’s forthcoming Ariya.

The Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron are expected to arrive in the U.S. toward the end of the year, Audi said in a statement. Pricing for the Q4 e-tron is planned to start under $45,000.