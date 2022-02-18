Audi A8 tweaked front and back

Audi's flagship sedan is getting a nip and tuck out front and in the back as part of a 2022 freshening.

The A8, redesigned for the 2019 model year, now has a wider grille while the rear features new taillamps. The S8 performance sedan also has a wider grille and four flow-optimized tailpipes.

The S Line exterior package now comes standard on the A8. An optional Black Optic Plus package is available for both the A8 and S8. It includes black mirrors, black badges and black 21-inch wheels.

The interiors of both models remain largely unchanged.

The A8 packs a 335-hp, 3.0-liter V-6 engine, while the S8 is powered by a 563-hp, 4.0-liter V-8.

The plug-in hybrid has been dropped for 2022.

Pricing starts at $87,595 for the A8 and $117,995 for the S8, including shipping. They go on sale in the spring.

U.S. sales of the A8 and S8 dropped 13 percent to a combined 2,069 in 2021.