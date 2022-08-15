Aston Martin DBR22 concept car bows at Pebble Beach

Aston Martin is rolling out a concept car this week in California as Monterey Car Week gets underway.

The DBR22 is a nod to race-winning Aston open cockpit sports cars built specifically for racing.

It's possible that the V-12-powered DBR22 could be built in extremely limited numbers. Aston's Q division has made small runs of sports cars such as the Vulcan and Vantage V600, of which just 38 units were made.

Aston says the DBR22 pioneers new production techniques for the iconic ultraluxury British brand. The vehicle uses a rear subframe that has been 3D-printed. Such a construction method would likely save millions in design and tooling costs. The bodywork is made of carbon-fiber panels.

The DBR22 is meant to evoke the Aston Martin DBR1 and the DB3S, an aluminum-bodied 1950s race car that ran at Le Mans. The DBR1, driven by Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori, won Le Mans in 1959.

The DBR22's twin-turbo V-12 cranks out 705 hp and can propel the car to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Top speed is 198 mph. The gearbox is a paddle-shifted eight-speed automatic.

Aston will be displaying the car Friday through Sunday at the Pebble Beach Concours D' Elegance.