All Mustang Mach-E models top 200 miles between charges

Mustang Mach-E: Hits dealerships next month

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E arrives at dealerships next month, salespeople may not have to deal too much with customers' range-anxiety concerns.

The all-wheel-drive base model's driving range between charges — 211 miles — is good for about a week's worth of commuting.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics' latest data, the average American drives 29 miles per day to and from work.

Three other Mach-E models have been EPA-certified to go even further between charges.

The base model of the rear-wheel-drive Mach-E is rated at 230 miles on a single charge.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups

An extended-range awd model has a 270-mile rating and the extended-range rwd Mach-E can travel 300 miles between charges — about equal to the distance a V-6-powered Ford Edge with all-wheel drive can travel on a single tank of fuel based on the EPA's 21 mpg combined city/highway rating for the vehicle.

Ford previously said the Mach-E's range will start at 230 miles, with more expensive trims getting up to 300 miles.

Pricing for the Mach-E starts at $43,995 for the base model and tops out at $61,600 for the Mach-E GT.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The secrets behind the Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti hood ornaments
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
The secrets behind the Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti hood ornaments
The secrets behind the Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti hood ornaments
McLaren names planned PHEV Artura
McLaren names planned PHEV Artura
Jeep fans get their wish with V-8 Wrangler
Jeep fans get their wish with V-8 Wrangler
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive