All Mustang Mach-E models top 200 miles between charges

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E arrives at dealerships next month, salespeople may not have to deal too much with customers' range-anxiety concerns.

The all-wheel-drive base model's driving range between charges — 211 miles — is good for about a week's worth of commuting.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics' latest data, the average American drives 29 miles per day to and from work.

Three other Mach-E models have been EPA-certified to go even further between charges.

The base model of the rear-wheel-drive Mach-E is rated at 230 miles on a single charge.