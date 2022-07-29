Alfa Romeo to use U.S. to research, develop larger vehicle

The vehicle is due in 2027, according to Alfa's boss; it remains unclear if the model will be a sedan, SUV or crossover.

Reuters

MILAN -- Alfa Romeo will work on a new large-size vehicle in the U.S. to be launched in 2027, the brand's head, Jean-Philippe Imparato, said Friday, adding, however, the group has not yet decided where to manufacture it.

Imparato said the U.S. program was key to tailoring the design for overseas markets, helping Alfa Romeo strengthen its position as the international premium brand under Stellantis.

"Our offer for a large size vehicle must fit international markets, American, Chinese, European," he said during a media call, a day after parent Stellantis released first-half financial results.

Alfa Romeo is still assessing whether the new model will be an SUV, a crossover or a sedan, but it will probably not be a classic large SUV, such as BMW's X5 or X6, Imparato said. (Automotive News classifies the X5 and X6 as crossovers.)

"We want to find the right mix," he said. "It's a decision we will take by the end of this year".

The U.S. market has tilted away from traditional coupes and sedans toward crossovers and SUVs of all sizes and shapes.

In February, Imparato told Automotive News Europe the vehicle could be a cross between a sedan and a crossover.

Imparato said developing the car in the U.S. did not mean it would be produced in the NAFTA region.

"Producing in the U.S. is not something we have decided and it is something we don't want to decide now," he added. Alfa's two production sites are in Italy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
2023 Chevy Colorado adds more horsepower, off-road prowess with redesign
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
COLORADO-MAIN_i.gif
2023 Chevy Colorado adds more horsepower, off-road prowess with redesign
Ford
Ford unveils first electric pickup designed for police
Bentley Bentayga hybrid 2022.jpg
Bentley delays launch of first full-electric car
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-25-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive