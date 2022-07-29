Alfa Romeo to use U.S. to research, develop larger vehicle

MILAN -- Alfa Romeo will work on a new large-size vehicle in the U.S. to be launched in 2027, the brand's head, Jean-Philippe Imparato, said Friday, adding, however, the group has not yet decided where to manufacture it.

Imparato said the U.S. program was key to tailoring the design for overseas markets, helping Alfa Romeo strengthen its position as the international premium brand under Stellantis.

"Our offer for a large size vehicle must fit international markets, American, Chinese, European," he said during a media call, a day after parent Stellantis released first-half financial results.

Alfa Romeo is still assessing whether the new model will be an SUV, a crossover or a sedan, but it will probably not be a classic large SUV, such as BMW's X5 or X6, Imparato said. (Automotive News classifies the X5 and X6 as crossovers.)

"We want to find the right mix," he said. "It's a decision we will take by the end of this year".

The U.S. market has tilted away from traditional coupes and sedans toward crossovers and SUVs of all sizes and shapes.

In February, Imparato told Automotive News Europe the vehicle could be a cross between a sedan and a crossover.

Imparato said developing the car in the U.S. did not mean it would be produced in the NAFTA region.

"Producing in the U.S. is not something we have decided and it is something we don't want to decide now," he added. Alfa's two production sites are in Italy.