Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover takes on BMW X1 in booming segment

MILAN -- Alfa Romeo is targeting the BMW X1 with the Tonale compact crossover, a new entrant in one of Europe's most popular segments that could more than double the brand's sales.

The Tonale is the first new model for Alfa Romeo as part of Stellantis, which was formed in January 2021 in the merger of its former parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and PSA Group. It is also the Alfa Romeo's first new model since the launch of the Stelvio midsize crossover in late 2016.

Like the Stelvio, the Tonale is named for an Italian mountain pass. It was first shown as a concept at the 2019 Geneva auto show.

The Tonale is built on the FCA Small Wide platform, which also underpins the Jeep Compass and Renegade. It will be built in Stellantis' factory in Pomigliano, southern Italy. Sales start in June after a delay of several months for fine-tuning.

Alfa Romeo is taking its first steps toward electrification with the Tonale, which will be available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain as well as with a 48-volt hybrid powertrain that allows the car to travel short distances on electric power only.

It will also have a new infotainment system based on Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, and a vehicle activity log based on non-fungible token (NFT) technology, which Alfa Romeo says is a world first.