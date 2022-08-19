Acura ZDX to return as brand's first EV

The Precision EV Concept builds off Acura's Precision Concept, revealed in 2016, which provided a sneak peek at the current-generation TLX sedan. The older concept car signaled Acura's commitment to performance, while the new concept reveals the brand's intentions for the electrified era and hints at the forthcoming electric crossover.

"It's a perfect evolution and is not such a dramatic departure that a customer will step into the next-generation Acura and say, 'This doesn't feel like an Acura,' " Korkor told Automotive News.

"All the designs we tend to incorporate, starting with the original Precision Concept, are really about timeless beauty and making sure that allure stays consistent year after year," he said.

The Precision EV's dimensions are larger than a compact crossover's. It stretches longer and wider than the RDX and is sized closer to the three-row MDX. It also sits atop big 23-inch wheels with contrasting yellow brake calipers that pop against the matte-blue exterior.

The Precision EV's bold front fascia features an illuminated version of Acura's diamond pentagon grille. In place of a traditional grille, designers used undulating lights to accentuate the front end and oversized Acura badge. The Precision EV still features the brand's signature Chicane lighting on the front and rear and incorporates Particle Glitch lighting graphics that add a mysterious and futuristic flare.

Guy Melville-Brown, the concept vehicle's lead exterior designer, said that when the team was creating the lighting scheme, they were "heavily inspired" by bioluminescent jellyfish.

Melville-Brown also pointed out a character line running around the entire body that the team approached as a "water line." He described everything above the line as sleek, clean and dynamic and everything below it as techy, performance-based and functional.

The matte finish of the Double Apex Blue exterior is also meant to appear more "liquid and fluid," according to Gypsy Modina, Acura's color material finish creative lead. They applied several layers to give depth to the matte blue, which Medina says has undertones of aqua and "smoky heliotrope," which is a reddish color.

The interior of the cabin goes beyond the electrification era. A yolk-style steering wheel signals what could come when Acura EVs are autonomous but retain the option to select a manual driving experience.