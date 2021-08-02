Acura will kill NSX supercar after 2022 model year

LOS ANGELES — Honda Motor Co. is dropping another car, this time the slow-selling Acura NSX supercar that has served as a sporty halo for the luxury performance brand.

Last year, Honda killed off the Fit hatchback, Civic Coupe and the manual-transmission version of the Accord sedan. Both the Honda and Acura brands are pivoting toward light trucks to boost volume.

For the final year of the second-generation NSX, Acura will offer a limited run of 350 units of the supercar globally in a sport-trim Type S spec, the company said Monday. In the U.S., Acura sold just 128 units of the NSX in 2020, about half the 2019 number. U.S. sales of the latest NSX peaked at 581 in 2017.

"Every 2022 Acura NSX produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio will be a limited-edition Type S model powered by an enhanced version of the supercar's twin-turbo V6" and all-wheel-drive system, the company said.