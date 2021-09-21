Acura updates RDX's styling and feature content for 2022 model year

LOS ANGELES — The freshened 2022 Acura RDX crossover arriving at dealers in early November will have revised front and rear styling, additional features, a new trim package and a quieter interior.

American Honda did not announce pricing for the new model year.

"RDX has been an incredible success for Acura, with more than half a million sold since it was first introduced in 2006," said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of sales. "The new 2022 RDX is the best it has ever been and further proof of Acura's commitment to deliver exciting premium performance products based on our unique DNA."