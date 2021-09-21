Acura updates RDX's styling and feature content for 2022 model year

RDX receives front and rear styling changes to better match the updated styling language of the new generation of the larger MDX crossover.

2022 Acura RDX PMC Edition

LOS ANGELES — The freshened 2022 Acura RDX crossover arriving at dealers in early November will have revised front and rear styling, additional features, a new trim package and a quieter interior.

American Honda did not announce pricing for the new model year.

"RDX has been an incredible success for Acura, with more than half a million sold since it was first introduced in 2006," said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of sales. "The new 2022 RDX is the best it has ever been and further proof of Acura's commitment to deliver exciting premium performance products based on our unique DNA."

The styling changes to the compact RDX are inspired by the fourth generation of the midsize MDX crossover that went on sale this year, Acura said. The updates include a thinner chrome strip around the front rims and a larger air intake.

Acura

At the rear, the RDX gets a revised fascia with cutouts for the new rectangular exhaust finishers. The RDX A-Spec appearance package has large-diameter round exhaust finishers in gloss black to distinguish itself from other RDX trims.

In addition, the A-Spec trim can now be equipped with the Advance package, creating a new top trim level. That addresses complaints that the sportier exterior look could not previously be combined with the feature-packed Advance package.

New tech features include standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated Amazon Alexa and an available wireless smartphone charger, the automaker said.

Acura has also updated the characteristics of the RDX's four drive modes and retuned the optional active-damper system for better performance in sport mode and a more relaxed ride in comfort mode. In addition, the RDX has a quieter interior across the lineup.

The limited-run PMC Edition features the unique Long Beach Blue Pearl paint and Orchid two-tone leather interior from the NSX supercar, Acura said.

The powertrain remains unchanged with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 272 hp mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

