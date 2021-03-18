Acura TLX Type S arrives in late May priced from low $50,000s

LOS ANGELES — More than a decade after Acura's last use of the Type S performance treatment on one of its vehicles, the return of the top-level trim on the new-generation TLX midsize sedan is set.

The 2021 TLX Type S will arrive in U.S. showrooms in late May, the automaker said, with a starting sticker price in the low $50,000s. Acura has said the latest MDX crossover will get the Type S treatment later this year.

On the TLX, the performance variant is equipped with a newly developed turbocharged V-6 engine that makes 355 hp, compared with lesser versions of the sedan that come with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine and 272 hp.