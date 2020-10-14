Acura shifts MDX upscale, adds performance variant

LOS ANGELES — Acura's fourth-generation MDX arrives in dealerships next year with upscale exterior styling, a modern interior and a performance Type-S variant that will mark a first use of that trim in its crossover lineup.

Acura, which presented a prototype of the redesigned MDX at a virtual event Wednesday, is billing the crossover as the pinnacle of its lineup. The top-end RLX sedan was dropped after the 2020 model year, leaving Acura with five nameplates: the ILX and TLX sedans, the RDX and MDX crossovers and the NSX supercar.