Acura to revive Type S performance package with new concept

Acura is resurrecting Type S performance variants and has chosen the first two models to feature the upgrade, without identifying them.

The Type S variants were last seen on Acura products in the 2000s, starting with the 3.2CL Type S coupe in 2001 and ending with the TL Type S sedan in 2008.

Honda Motor Co.'s luxury brand is also developing a turbocharged six-cylinder motor with far more power than any of its current offerings.

"The return of the Type S is a pivotal moment for Acura, sending a powerful message that we are committed to fulfilling the Precision Crafted Performance brand promise across our lineup," Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura brand officer, said in a statement.

The performance concept, along with the Precision Concept shown at the 2016 Detroit auto show, represent the latest design language for the brand, which has already been applied to the redesigned 2019 RDX crossover.

Up next for full redesigns are the TLX midsize sedan — a likely candidate for Type S treatment — followed closely by the MDX midsize crossover and the ILX compact sedan.