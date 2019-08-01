Acura to revive Type S performance package with new concept

LOS ANGELES -- Acura is moving a step closer to dusting off one of its most popular product lines — Type S performance models — by releasing a small preview of a concept before its debut at Monterey Car Week in mid-August.
Acura released a teaser photo of the Type S Concept that shows the right rear section with badging and dual exhausts pipes, and an eight-second video reveals the front grille, headlights and carlike silhouette.
The concept is important to the remake of Acura with a more performance focus — and the styling to match it.