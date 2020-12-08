Acura recasts flagship MDX for better handling, driving

The inclusion of a double-wishbone front suspension on the 2022 Acura MDX arriving in early February marks the return of technology that helped launch Honda's upscale brand in 1986.

Double-wishbone suspension systems are heavier, more complex and more expensive than the more common McPherson struts used on many crossovers and sedans.

But, born from Formula 1 race cars, double-wishbone suspension systems help keep tires square on the road during aggressive driving. That improves handling and safety.

The redesigned 2022 MDX — the flagship of the Acura brand now that the RLX sedan has been interred — gets an all-new, ultra-rigid platform, new styling, a redesigned interior, an infotainment system that features Amazon's Alexa and two screens that total 24.6 inches.

Acura is calling it the most premium, performance-focused and technologically advanced crossover in the brand's history.

It will be powered by an enhanced 3.5-liter V-6 powertrain engine with 290 hp and 267 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The driver's screen, with readouts for speed and engine data, is configurable. Third-row passengers get a significant bump in available space — 2.4 inches more legroom and a higher seating position.

There will be six models for 2022, with higher prices, ranging from $47,925 for the base two-wheel-drive MDX to $61,675 for the MDX with advance package, which adds all-wheel drive and a host of electronic convenience upgrades. Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive package is available on all trims. Prices include $1,025 for shipping.

The MDX, consistently among the industry's top-selling midsize luxury crossovers, is Acura's No. 2 seller after the RDX. U.S. sales of the MDX have dropped 9.9 percent to 41,776 this year through November.

Acura plans to add a performance-oriented MDX Type S with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine and the next generation of its all-wheel-drive system late next summer. Acura is skipping the 2021 model year for the MDX.

The MDX will be Acura's first crossover to be equipped with a double-wishbone suspension. The layout is used on the redesigned 2021 TLX sports sedan, which arrived at dealers in late September, and the NSX supercar.

