Acura recasts flagship MDX for better handling, driving

The inclusion of a double-wishbone front suspension on the 2022 Acura MDX arriving in early February marks the return of technology that helped launch Honda's upscale brand in 1986.

Double-wishbone suspension systems are heavier, more complex and more expensive than the more common McPherson struts used on many crossovers and sedans.

But, born from Formula 1 race cars, double-wishbone suspension systems help keep tires square on the road during aggressive driving. That improves handling and safety.

The redesigned 2022 MDX — the flagship of the Acura brand now that the RLX sedan has been interred — gets an all-new, ultra-rigid platform, new styling, a redesigned interior, an infotainment system that features Amazon's Alexa and two screens that total 24.6 inches.

Acura is calling it the most premium, performance-focused and technologically advanced crossover in the brand's history.

It will be powered by an enhanced 3.5-liter V-6 powertrain engine with 290 hp and 267 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The driver's screen, with readouts for speed and engine data, is configurable. Third-row passengers get a significant bump in available space — 2.4 inches more legroom and a higher seating position.