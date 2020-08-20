Acura adds power, content to push TLX upmarket

The 2021 Acura TLX

LOS ANGELES — Acura is adding technology and performance to its core midsize sedan with a redesign and re-engineering of the TLX for 2021, moves that will also push the car upmarket in base content and price.

The 2021 Acura TLX goes on sale Sept. 28 starting at $38,525, including shipping, up sharply from a base price of $34,025 on the outgoing 2020 TLX, long considered a solid value in the segment.

As Acura rebuilds as a premium marque, it needs to put more distance between itself and mainstream Honda, said Jon Ikeda, Acura brand officer. That means a base 2021 TLX that's far more upmarket and comparable to the higher-trim 2020 TLX that starts at $37,225, with shipping.

The TLX remains a top-selling luxury midsize sedan, even though first-half U.S. sales fell nearly 30 percent to 9,414, and 2019 volume dropped 13 percent to 26,548.

Moving the base TLX further upscale will also require educating dealers and consumers on why it's still a great deal, Ikeda said. It's not the first time Acura has had to do so, and it won't be the last. Two more core models — the MDX crossover and the ILX compact sedan — are on deck for similar changes.

"From Honda Motor's perspective, to have two franchises that are on top of each other in the same region doesn't make sense," Ikeda said. "From a business perspective, we're very aware that we need to diversify our portfolio. Honda has a role and Acura has a role. And Acura has the premium role."

With the 2021 TLX, Acura did away with the low-content base trim that served as a value proposition in favor of a more premium vehicle to better align with its brand strategy. Engine output rises to 272 hp from 206 hp. Standard wheels grow to 18 inches from 17 inches. Equipment is a full trim higher.

New, additional standard equipment on the base model for 2021 also includes an upgraded widescreen infotainment screen with touchpad interface, 10-speaker stereo vs. 7-speaker, new 10-speed dual-clutch transmission (vs. 9-speed), 12-way driver and passenger seats (vs. 10-way and 8-way), double-wishbone front suspension (vs. MacPherson struts), wider tires, idle stop, aluminum trim, Wi-Fi hot spot and traffic jam assist.

More importantly, the TLX now compares more favorably with rivals, which are mostly compact luxury sedans such as the BMW 3 Series but also some midsize models such as the Audi A6. The TLX has a long and wide exterior like a midsize sedan but a more compact interior befitting a sports sedan.

Talking points

"There's a lot of good talking points for a sales consultant to get excited about," Ikeda said. "If I were them, I'd have some competitive vehicles around for people who want to compare apples to apples."

Acura made a similar move when the redesigned 2019 RDX became the brand's first core model to adopt new styling and higher levels of standard equipment. Prices rose, Ikeda said, and dealers were initially concerned. But the latest RDX, the No. 1 selling U.S. compact premium crossover in the first half after placing third in 2019, has been a sales hit and an image builder for Acura.

While the sedan market continues to shrink, Ikeda says buyers remain more discerning, playing into the TLX's strengths: classic sports sedan styling and overall bang for the buck — plus the luxury touches premium buyers expect.

"We really tried to play up what enthusiast sedan buyers are looking for," he said. "It's a price walk [versus the outgoing model], but there's a lot of emotional value that's put into this vehicle."

The 2021 TLX with the popular A-Spec appearance package starts at $45,275, with shipping. The top trim for now is the Advance Package with Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive, which starts at $49,325 with shipping. All TLXs will have a turbocharged, four-cylinder engine at launch.

In spring, Acura will introduce the Type S trim on the TLX. The Type S — with a new turbocharged V-6 engine and awd — will start "in the low to mid $50,000s," Acura said.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GMC's multifunctional tailgate will migrate to Chevy Silverado, report says
GMC's multifunctional tailgate will migrate to Chevy Silverado, report says
Ram unleashes 702-hp 1500 TRX
Ram unleashes 702-hp 1500 TRX
Next-gen Mustang gets 8-year life cycle
Next-gen Mustang gets 8-year life cycle
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-17-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters