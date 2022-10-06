2024 GMC Sierra HD updated with new luxury trims

DETROIT — GMC is pushing its heavy-duty line of Sierra pickups further into luxury territory by adding Denali Ultimate and AT4X versions for 2023.

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD also receives a new front end and interior, a more powerful diesel engine, a standard 10-speed transmission and other changes largely mirroring an upcoming midcycle update on the Chevrolet Silverado HD.

The freshened truck is scheduled to reach dealerships in the first quarter of 2023, with the AT4X trim becoming available later that year.

By expanding the Denali Ultimate and AT4X trims from the light-duty Sierra to the 2500 and 3500, GMC aims to solidify its position as the top seller of pickups priced at $75,000 and up, said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC. About half of heavy-duty pickups sold fall into that price range, and nearly 70 percent of Sierra HD sales already are either a Denali or AT4, according to Aldred.

"This represents a big, big part of this segment," he said. "It's just an incredibly powerful part of the GMC business and, frankly, GM overall."