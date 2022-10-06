2024 GMC Sierra HD updated with new luxury trims

GMC adds Denali Ultimate and AT4X versions to its lucrative heavy-duty line of Sierra pickups for 2023.

DETROIT — GMC is pushing its heavy-duty line of Sierra pickups further into luxury territory by adding Denali Ultimate and AT4X versions for 2023.

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD also receives a new front end and interior, a more powerful diesel engine, a standard 10-speed transmission and other changes largely mirroring an upcoming midcycle update on the Chevrolet Silverado HD.

The freshened truck is scheduled to reach dealerships in the first quarter of 2023, with the AT4X trim becoming available later that year.

By expanding the Denali Ultimate and AT4X trims from the light-duty Sierra to the 2500 and 3500, GMC aims to solidify its position as the top seller of pickups priced at $75,000 and up, said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC. About half of heavy-duty pickups sold fall into that price range, and nearly 70 percent of Sierra HD sales already are either a Denali or AT4, according to Aldred.

"This represents a big, big part of this segment," he said. "It's just an incredibly powerful part of the GMC business and, frankly, GM overall."

GMC

The interior of the 2024 GMC Sierra HD also gets an upgrade.

The Sierra HD Denali Ultimate has a unique grille, dark chrome badging and an interior filled with full-grain leather and open-pore Paldao wood accents. It comes with massaging front seats, a microsuede headliner, a 12-speaker Bose Premium system, a 15-inch multicolor head-up display and a power sunroof.

The AT4X is a higher-end version of the AT4 trim designed for off-roading. AT4, which GMC introduced in 2019, accounts for 27 percent of Sierra HD sales and attracts a younger, more affluent buyer, Aldred said.

GMC will reveal pricing closer to the start of output. The 2023 Sierra HD Denali starts at $73,140 including shipping for a 4x4 crew cab model, and the Denali Ultimate package adds about $12,000 to the price of a light-duty Sierra Denali. The 2023 Sierra HD AT4 starts at $66,195 and upgrading to an AT4X from a light-duty Sierra AT4 adds about $14,000.

The 2024 Sierra HD equipped with a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8 produces 470 hp and 975 pound-feet of torque, up from 445 hp and 910 pound-feet of torque. Maximum towing capacity on the Sierra 2500 is 22,500 pounds, a 4,000-pound increase.

The available ProGrade trailering system providing up to 14 camera views has the most available trailering assistance technologies in the Sierra HD's class, GMC said, and a 13.4-inch diagonal tablet-style infotainment touch screen is the largest offered in the class.

