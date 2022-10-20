GMC Sierra EV hauls 9,500 pounds, with 6-figure price tag

As with competitive electric trucks, the Sierra EV Denali pickup sports a front-opening "frunk" for storage, but this one is power-operated and features two drains for wet items, such as scuba gear ice bags and coolers.
The body of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 has two other novel features, including a mid-gate design that extends the rear of the bed to inside the vehicle. The rear section of the cab folds forward and flat, increasing the bed from 5 feet, 11 inches to more than 9 feet, enabling an object, such as a surfboard, to fit in the bed.
Unlike other trucks, there is no visible seam on the side of the body separating cab from bed. It's hidden under a trim appliqué.
GMC is not concerned about the six-figure window sticker of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. According to GMC, the average price paid for a light-duty Sierra pickup is $65,000.
"It's pretty amazing," said Aldred. "A few years ago, when we were planning Hummer, the amount of vehicles sold over $100,000 in the entire industry was not that many. Now, that has radically changed in the last three years. There's been a rapid increase in vehicle prices and there's been an even quicker rise at the top end. We expect to sell out really quite quickly."