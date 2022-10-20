GMC Sierra EV hauls 9,500 pounds, with 6-figure price tag

Following the debut of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup in early 2024, GMC will flesh out the lineup with two additional models — the entry-level Elevation and the off-road-oriented AT4 in early 2025. Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, said at a media preview for the Sierra EV Denali that the Elevation model will have a starting sticker price of around $50,000.

Aldred also said GMC's marketing plan for the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will offer first dibs to the truck to current GMC Denali pickup and SUV owners.

This strategy also addresses manufacturing constraints with the truck. It will be built in very limited numbers at General Motors' Factory Zero plant in Detroit as it ramps up output of a broad array of electric vehicles. These include the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer pickup and utility, GMC pickups and Cruise Origin delivery vehicle.

"On this one we are going to try a different tactic," Aldred said. "We'll invite our Denali owners to a private [showing] and to reserve one, and then open it up to public reservations up to a limited number." GMC wants to avoid the situation it faced with Hummer EV orders, he said, in which so many reservations were placed — about 90,000 — that lead times for the vehicle got too long.

Aldred would not give a specific production number for the Edition 1, but said it would be less than 10,000 units.