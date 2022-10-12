Chevrolet Trax retooled to serve as brand gateway

The subcompact crossover segment has been one of the hottest in recent years — nearly doubling in size to more than 1 million sales since 2016 — and General Motors' biggest division is ready to double down in it, again.

Chevrolet was one of the first major brands to market a subcompact crossover, in 2016 with the Trax. Now, it is resurrecting the nameplate after a brief hiatus, with the Trax sitting out the 2023 model year.

The redesigned 2024 Trax — bigger, wider and lower; part hatchback and part sporty crossover — is being positioned as a clean break from its predecessors.

"This car shares nothing with the current one," said Scott Bell, global vice president at Chevrolet. "This is only a Trax by name."

The re-imagined baby ute will be slotted as the gateway to Chevrolet just below the Trailblazer in the smallest crossover segment, allowing shoppers multiple entry points to the brand.

The Trailblazer, introduced in 2020 with traditional SUV styling, has been a runaway hit for Chevrolet, though U.S. sales have suffered in 2022 as GM prioritizes more profitable larger light trucks amid key parts shortages. Through the third quarter, U.S. sales of the Trailblazer slid 43 percent to 41,932.

Chevrolet sees the crowded subcompact crossover segment — there are some 15 core entrants — growing 32 percent over the next five years. While some rivals (Ford) exit the segment and formidable brands (Toyota) enter, Chevrolet believes there is space for multiple entries under the same brand. Buick, Hyundai and Kia also each market two baby utes with different price points.