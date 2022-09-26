Chevy Silverado HD gets new interior, more diesel power

DETROIT — Chevrolet is updating the heavy-duty line of its Silverado pickups with a standard 10-speed transmission, a more powerful diesel engine, a plusher interior and new trailering technologies.
The 2024 Silverado HD, which debuted Monday and is slated to go on sale in the first half of next year, will offer an off-road ZR2 trim for the first time. It will face off against Ford's redesigned Super Duty pickups, which are scheduled to be revealed Tuesday.
"We've designed the Silverado HD to be our customers' favored choice for true truck capability," Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, said in a statement. "The enhancements to the 2024 model build on its core strengths to provide an even stronger balance of the design, strength and confidence that makes tackling the hard jobs, including trailering, easier and more convenient than ever."
The truck's front end has been freshened with a new fascia, new headlights and new grille. Other exterior changes include standard tow hooks, "CHEVROLET" lettering on the hood scoop and six new paint colors. A new High Country Midnight Edition features black chrome accents, high-gloss black wheels and black badging.