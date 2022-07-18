2024 Chevy Blazer EV to arrive next summer priced from $47,595

DETROIT — The Blazer EV, Chevrolet's first electric midsize crossover, builds on the design of its internal-combustion counterpart. Beyond that, the electric Blazer is forging its own path as Chevrolet targets electric vehicles in the biggest segments.

The EV "shares the Blazer name and spirit, but other than that, it shares absolutely nothing," Scott Bell, vice president of Chevy, told reporters this month.

Chevy plans to launch the 2024 Blazer EV in a trim-by-trim cadence beginning next summer, starting with the 2LT model priced at $47,595, including shipping. Eventually the nameplate will have starting prices ranging from $44,995 for the most basic version to $65,995 for an SS performance model.

Chevy also will build a police pursuit version. Depending on the trim level, the Blazer EV has a General Motors-estimated range of 247 to 320 miles on a full charge.

Reservations for the Blazer EV opened Monday.

The crossover will be built alongside the gasoline-powered version, which was introduced in 2018, at GM's Ramos Arizpe assembly plant in Mexico.

The Blazer EV is the larger and higher-priced of two electric crossovers Chevy plans to roll out in 2023. The Equinox EV is expected to go on sale late next year, starting at around $30,000.

Both crossovers — like the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq and upcoming Chevy Silverado EV — will be powered by the Ultium battery platform GM developed with LG Energy Solution. Chevy executives declined to say where the Blazer's batteries will be assembled. Ultium plans to build battery cell plants in Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and a fourth U.S. location it hasn't revealed.

Chevy's only EVs are the Bolt hatchback and crossover, both of which are powered by previous-generation batteries. In addition to the Blazer EV and Equinox EV, Chevy plans to start selling the Silverado EV next year.

"These are the three largest segments of the industry. They're the fastest-growing segments in the industry," Bell said. "At Chevy this is our strength. This is the core of our business."

Chevy freshened the gasoline-powered Blazer this year for the 2023 model year with updated exterior styling and infotainment. The brand will continue to invest in the gasoline version based on market demand, said Steve Majoros, vice president of marketing at Chevrolet.

"Our philosophy is always to be ready to go at the pace at which the market goes," he said. "We have to invest in both. And we are investing very aggressively in both."