Cadillac Celestiq is a new car and a new way of doing business

It's been nearly seven decades since Cadillac offered cars custom-built to the tastes of its clients, a sales strategy that has long been a pillar of ultraluxury British brands.

The Series 70 Eldorado Brougham, produced from 1957 to 1959, was a hand-built bespoke sedan that cost more than a Rolls-Royce. Cadillac customers could choose from a massive palette of colors and fabrics, and even order the car with a stainless steel roof. The Cadillac Celestiq will go far beyond that.

Although the technical specifications of the motors and the battery pack are set, nearly every surface area of the Celestiq's interior can be made to order, Cadillac officials say. Cadillac will paint the car in any color a customer desires, and it can be furnished in any upholstery and carpet that exists, said Michael Simcoe, GM's global design vice president.

"If a customer wants their initials or family crest embroidered or embossed in the upholstery, we can do that," said Erin Crossley, Celestiq design director. Other areas that can be customized include interior trim for the dash, door panels and center console, with wood, metal and other materials available. GM can deploy 3D printing to create unique interior surfaces and produce trim with a customer's initials or other design elements.

Cadillac dealerships signing on to sell the car will have to employ a concierge to work with customers as they configure their Celestiq. Customers will be able to receive coaching, counsel and guidance directly from designers as they decide how to configure their car, the brand says, with GM planning to set up a studio in Detroit for meetings between Celestiq customers and Cadillac designers. Rolls-Royce offers one-on-one interaction with customers at its factory in England as well, but not usually with designers.

"We will talk to the client and learn how deep they want to be in the process," Simcoe said. "Do they want to specify the vehicles themselves or do they want us to make suggestions? Our role is, obviously, to create a vehicle they'll be proud of.

"These will be individual vehicles," he added. "There may be some finishes and things clients want that under normal circumstances a designer wouldn't propose, but this is all about the personal experience, and we'll help people be successful."

Harvey said no two Celestiqs will be identical in appearance.