Redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia will start at $59,795 with goal of tripling sales

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia has been redesigned and receives a standard hybrid powertrain with improved fuel economy and towing, as well as technology upgrades.

PLANO, Texas — Toyota Motor Corp. believes that it can at least triple U.S. sales of its redesigned 2023 Sequoia three-row large SUV with a bevy of much-needed powertrain and technology improvements, better towing capacity and a starting price of $59,795, including shipping.

The Sequoia was redesigned — for the first time in 14 years — onto the automaker's new global F1 platform for body-on-frame vehicles and shares attributes with the redesigned Tundra full-size and the next-generation Land Cruiser SUV, which is no longer available in the U.S.

Toyota marketing manager Joe Moses told reporters here last week that the automaker "already has 100,000 hand-raisers" who have expressed interest in the redesigned Sequoia since its January reveal, adding that he believes U.S. sales would at least triple this year from just 8,070 in 2021.

The SUV comes standard with the same hybridized i-Force Max powertrain as the Tundra, featuring a 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with an inline electric motor tuned to increase power and torque.

The result is 437 hp and 583 pound-feet of torque, which the automaker says is capable of towing as much as 9,520 pounds. Notably, Toyota increased the maximum towing capacity rating by about 500 pounds since the Sequoia was revealed, with the new rating now up 26 percent over that of the previous-generation model.

Fuel economy is expected to be similar to the two-wheel-drive hybrid Tundra's 20 city/24 highway/22 combined mpg.

The 2023 Sequoia, assembled alongside the Tundra in San Antonio, is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer. It will be available in five trim levels — SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and Capstone — and ride on 18-, 20- or 22-inch wheels, depending on the trim level.

It will come standard with the automaker's new touch screen, voice-based infotainment system and sliding third-row seats and cargo shelf system that allows drivers to reconfigure the rear for either maximum cargo or passenger comfort. Also standard on all trims is Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, a suite of driver-assistance and safety technology.

