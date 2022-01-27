2023 Toyota Sequoia SUV redesigned for modern-day family

CARMEL, Calif. — Like its platform mate, the redesigned 2022 Tundra pickup, the Toyota Sequoia large SUV was showing its age in unflattering ways, a victim of the Japanese brand's extremely long product cycle for its body-on-frame light trucks.

Its last full redesign had occurred in 2008, in the midst of the Great Recession and a lifetime in automotive terms. Its fuel economy, towing capacity and ride and handling were all largely leftovers from that era. There was a minor freshening in 2018, but even that was trimming on an SUV serendipitously named after one of Earth's oldest living organisms — a giant hulk of a tree.

Enter then the redesigned 2023 Sequoia, with a long-overdue infusion of new technology, practicality and refinement and arriving as more customers demand crossovers and SUVs with useful third-row seating and towing capacity. Toyota is confident that this bottom-to-top overhaul, including a new hybrid powertrain, will restore some of the market stature the Sequoia had lost over the years to segment heavyweights including the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition.

Aiming the SUV at older millennial and younger Generation X customers with families, Toyota expects annual U.S. volume to approach 30,000. Sales are likely to be strongest in the "smile states" — the East and West coasts plus Southern states.