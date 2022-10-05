2023 Toyota Highlander to swap out V-6 for less-polluting I-4

The engine change will not impact Highlander's fuel efficiency, but will result in an estimated 50 percent reduction in nitrogen oxides emissions and improved carbon dioxide emissions.

Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp. will change the engine on its three-row Highlander crossover for the 2023 model year from a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6 to a turbocharged I-4 to improve its emissions.

The automaker said Thursday it will offer an optional 12.3-inch digitial instrument cluster as part of the vehicle's planned re-engineering.

The engine change will not impact Highlander's current EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined for gasoline models and 36 mpg combined for hybrid versions, Toyota says, but will result in an estimated 50 percent reduction in nitrogen oxides emissions and improved carbon dioxide emissions.

Toyota

The new turbocharged 2.4-liter I-4 is rated at 265 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque, compared to the outgoing V-6's rating of 295 hp and 263 pound-feet of torque. Stop/start now comes standard.

Inside the cabin, a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster will come standard on Limited and Platinum grades, pairing with those trim levels' 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

The 2023 Toyota Highlander is expected to begin arriving in U.S. dealerships this month, and will come in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, as well as standard and hybrid powertrain. Pricing will start at $37,755, including shipping, Toyota said.

Toyota
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
2024 GMC Sierra HD updated with new luxury trims
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GMC-MAIN_i.jpg
2024 GMC Sierra HD updated with new luxury trims
Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV gains range from better aerodynamics
GT4-MAIN_i.jpg
Nissan Z hits track
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-3-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive