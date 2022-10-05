2023 Toyota Highlander to swap out V-6 for less-polluting I-4

Toyota Motor Corp. will change the engine on its three-row Highlander crossover for the 2023 model year from a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6 to a turbocharged I-4 to improve its emissions.

The automaker said Thursday it will offer an optional 12.3-inch digitial instrument cluster as part of the vehicle's planned re-engineering.

The engine change will not impact Highlander's current EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined for gasoline models and 36 mpg combined for hybrid versions, Toyota says, but will result in an estimated 50 percent reduction in nitrogen oxides emissions and improved carbon dioxide emissions.