New-look 2023 Toyota Crown returns to U.S. after 50 years — in modest quantities

Toyota executives said they expect to sell 20,000 2023 Toyota Crown sedans in the U.S. The fastback-shaped sedan goes on sale in November in U.S. dealerships.

NASHVILLE — Toyota has humble expectations in the U.S. for the 2023 Toyota Crown, the brand's new lifted, fastback-shaped sedan that replaces the Avalon in the automaker's lineup.

It is returning what is considered one of the brand's most storied nameplates in Japan to the U.S. for the first time in 50 years giving American consumers their first chance to experience the 15th generation of the long-running Japanese sedan and its technological prowess.

"This was a car that sort of grew up in the domestic market in Japan, but now that it's reached this point, it's a big opportunity for it to go to the next stage," Akihiro Sarada, chief engineer of the Crown, told Automotive News through a translator during a media drive event here. "It's a brand-new model that sort of cherishes the inherent values, the Japanese values, while making sure that those values are acceptable on the global stage and sort of bridging that gap."

Yet Toyota says it expects to only sell roughly 20,000 Toyota Crowns in the U.S. per year — significantly less than the number of Camrys (27,859) the brand sold just in the month of September. That may be because sedans have lost much of their appeal among U.S. consumers, judging by sales, or because the Crown isn't like the rest of Toyota's sedan lineup. Nor is it a crossover, despite its general shape, available all-wheel drive and added ground clearance. And it doesn't even try to go head-to-head with would-be competitors from other brands.

"We get this question all the time: What category is it going to be in?" said Joe Moses, general manager of vehicle marketing and communications for Toyota. "It feels like it straddles categories, but this is a car that's purpose built, and it will bring a stylish, exciting sedan to our portfolio."

Available in three trims, the 2023 Toyota Crown base XLE will start at $41,045, while the midrange Limited trim will start at $46,595 and the top-level Platinum will begin at $53,445, all including shipping. Two hybrid powertrains will be available: a standard one tuned to maximize fuel savings in base XLE and midrange Limited models, and a second in the Platinum trim aimed at maximizing performance. Toyota estimates the standard hybrid will deliver up to 41 mpg combined, while the performance-tuned version, which it says delivers a combined 340 hp, will get an estimated 30 mpg combined.

The standard powertrain mates a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter, inline-four engine to a continuously variable transmission, while the Platinum trim is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter, inline-four engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Both feature an electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system that sends power to the rear wheels via an axle-mounted electric motor that engages when needed for extra traction.

Imported from Japan, the Crown will come standard with Toyota's new infotainment system and a 12.3-inch touch screen. It will be equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the brand's suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance systems.

The Crown is expected to begin arriving in U.S. dealerships next month, Toyota said.

2023 Toyota Crown rear quarter
