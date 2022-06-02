2023 Toyota Corolla Cross gets latest hybrid tech

Toyota will introduce the fifth generation of its innovative hybrid technology in the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross, giving the all-wheel-drive subcompact crossover an extra 25 hp while delivering a 23 percent boost in combined fuel economy over the model that went on sale last year.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid, equipped with a standard electronic awd system, will go on sale late this year with a hybridized 2.0-liter engine delivering 194 hp and boasting an estimated 37 mpg combined in fuel economy, Toyota says. That compares with the crossover's standard 2.0 liter engine that delivers 169 hp and is rated at 30 mpg combined in awd form.

Like the nonhybrid version, the Corolla Cross Hybrid will come standard with Toyota's new touch screen-based infotainment system as well as Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes dynamic cruise control, lane-keeping, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert and automated headlights. It will be available in five trim levels: LE, XLE, S, SE and XSE, Toyota says. It will come standard with 17-inch wheels, with 18-inch wheels available on some trims.

In addition to the hybrid, Toyota is freshening the Corolla lineup, adding a more powerful 2.0-liter hybridized engine and an awd option that will deliver added power and enhanced fuel economy to the subcompact. The brand will make its Toyota Multimedia System standard on all models and update safety and driver-assistance technology as part of the refresh, Toyota said, which includes styling and lighting changes to the Corolla's front fascia and rear deck.