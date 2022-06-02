2023 Toyota Corolla Cross gets latest hybrid tech

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross will get the automaker's fifth-generation hybrid technology, giving the all-wheel-drive subcompact crossover an extra 25 hp while delivering a 23 percent boost in combined fuel economy over the model that went on sale last year.

2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-FRONT-QUARTER-DRIVER-03.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-REAR-QUARTER-DRIVER-04.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-REAR-06.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-WHEEL-10.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-LOGO-05.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-FULL-FRONT-02.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-GRILLE-08.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-DRIVER-FRONT-QUARTER-01.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-HEADLIGHT-07.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-SIDE-11.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-BRAND-09.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-FRONT-QUARTER-DRIVER-03.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-REAR-QUARTER-DRIVER-04.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-REAR-06.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-WHEEL-10.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-LOGO-05.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-FULL-FRONT-02.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-GRILLE-08.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-DRIVER-FRONT-QUARTER-01.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-HEADLIGHT-07.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-SIDE-11.jpg
2023-COROLLA-CROSS-HYBRID-BRAND-09.jpg

Toyota will introduce the fifth generation of its innovative hybrid technology in the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross, giving the all-wheel-drive subcompact crossover an extra 25 hp while delivering a 23 percent boost in combined fuel economy over the model that went on sale last year.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid, equipped with a standard electronic awd system, will go on sale late this year with a hybridized 2.0-liter engine delivering 194 hp and boasting an estimated 37 mpg combined in fuel economy, Toyota says. That compares with the crossover's standard 2.0 liter engine that delivers 169 hp and is rated at 30 mpg combined in awd form.

Like the nonhybrid version, the Corolla Cross Hybrid will come standard with Toyota's new touch screen-based infotainment system as well as Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes dynamic cruise control, lane-keeping, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert and automated headlights. It will be available in five trim levels: LE, XLE, S, SE and XSE, Toyota says. It will come standard with 17-inch wheels, with 18-inch wheels available on some trims.

In addition to the hybrid, Toyota is freshening the Corolla lineup, adding a more powerful 2.0-liter hybridized engine and an awd option that will deliver added power and enhanced fuel economy to the subcompact. The brand will make its Toyota Multimedia System standard on all models and update safety and driver-assistance technology as part of the refresh, Toyota said, which includes styling and lighting changes to the Corolla's front fascia and rear deck.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota turns up heat on GR Corolla hot hatch with souped-up Morizo edition
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
MORIZO-MAIN_i.jpg
Toyota turns up heat on GR Corolla hot hatch with souped-up Morizo edition
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC adds room, off-road tech for 2023
BMW iX1 12.jpg
BMW is launching an electric X1 crossover
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-30-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive