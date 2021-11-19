Toyota loyalists who have pined for an EV finally get bZ4X

ENCINITAS, Calif. — When it reaches U.S. dealerships in the spring, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X won't have an eye-popping range or bleeding-edge technology that would make the electric midsize crossover stand out from the competitors expected to fill the segment.
But it will have something that none of its rivals will carry: a Toyota emblem. And executives at the Japanese automaker believe that logo will be enough to make it and a coming lineup of other Toyota EVs successful in the U.S.
"Don't underestimate the power of the Toyota badge because it comes with a lot of things that people like: peace of mind, quality, driving dynamics, reliable dealer network, long-term durability — all those things," said Cooper Ericksen, group vice president for product planning and strategy at Toyota Motor North America.
The bZ4X will feature a Toyota-estimated range of up to 250 miles and an advanced standard suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies. Sizewise, it will slot between the RAV4 compact crossover and the slightly larger Venza, with the wheelbase of a larger three-row Highlander.