Subaru teases more of 2023 Solterra EV

Subaru has revealed a bit more about its upcoming Solterra electric crossover, co-developed with Toyota, which goes on sale in the U.S. in mid-2022 as a 2023 model.

Subaru said the two-row Solterra, which will be built on what it calls its new e-Subaru Global Platform, will come standard with all-wheel drive.

Images posted on the brand's website show the Solterra with a fastback rear lid, a largely filled-in grille and projector LED headlights. Inside the cabin, the center console appears dominated by a large, horizontally oriented infotainment screen and touch screen climate controls.