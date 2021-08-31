Subaru teases more of 2023 Solterra EV

Subaru has revealed a bit more about its upcoming Solterra electric crossover, co-developed with Toyota, which goes on sale in the U.S. in mid-2022 as a 2023 model.

Subaru said the two-row Solterra, which will be built on what it calls its new e-Subaru Global Platform, will come standard with all-wheel drive.

Images posted on the brand's website show the Solterra with a fastback rear lid, a largely filled-in grille and projector LED headlights. Inside the cabin, the center console appears dominated by a large, horizontally oriented infotainment screen and touch screen climate controls.

The instrument cluster appears to be elevated above the dashboard in the darkened photo.

The Solterra was developed along with the Toyota bZ4X. No details were available on its battery size, range or price.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GMC goes camping with off-road Canyon concept
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GMC goes camping with off-road Canyon concept
GMC goes camping with off-road Canyon concept
Ford cancels Bronco-based pickup
Ford cancels Bronco-based pickup
Audi Grand Sphere concept preview
Audi to reveal Grand Sphere concept ahead of Munich show
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-30-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive