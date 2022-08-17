2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a track-focused coupe packing 518 hp

The track-focused 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuts a motorsports-inspired central radiator and a large carbon wing that delivers greater downforce.

The redesigned GT car arrives in the spring with a starting price of $225,250, including shipping.

Under the hood sits a high-revving 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 518 hp and a 0-to-60-mph time of three seconds.

Adjustable wing elements on the front and on the two-part rear wing help provide more than 900 pounds of downforce at about 124 mph — three times as much as a current 911 GT3.

To boost performance, the GT3 RS uses a central radiator concept — first used in the Le Mans class-winning 911 RSR.

Instead of the three-radiator layout seen in previous cars, the GT3 RS relies on a large, angled center radiator in the car's nose, positioned where the luggage compartment is located on other 911 models. The freed-up space on the sides allowed engineers to integrate active aerodynamic elements.