2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a track-focused coupe packing 518 hp

The latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS costs about $63,000 more than a standard GT3.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The track-focused 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuts a motorsports-inspired central radiator and a large carbon wing that delivers greater downforce.

The redesigned GT car arrives in the spring with a starting price of $225,250, including shipping.

Under the hood sits a high-revving 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 518 hp and a 0-to-60-mph time of three seconds.

Adjustable wing elements on the front and on the two-part rear wing help provide more than 900 pounds of downforce at about 124 mph — three times as much as a current 911 GT3.

To boost performance, the GT3 RS uses a central radiator concept — first used in the Le Mans class-winning 911 RSR.

Instead of the three-radiator layout seen in previous cars, the GT3 RS relies on a large, angled center radiator in the car's nose, positioned where the luggage compartment is located on other 911 models. The freed-up space on the sides allowed engineers to integrate active aerodynamic elements.

Aero mods

The new GT3 RS features a swan neck-supported rear wing, which is significantly larger than the wing of its predecessor. The rear wing consists of a fixed main wing and a hydraulically adjustable upper blade.

Other aero features include a front splitter that divides the air flowing over and underneath and works in parallel with side blades on the front fascia deflecting air outward.

Meanwhile, air from the radiator flows out of "large nostrils" on the front lid, while fins on the roof direct the air outward, ensuring cooler intake temperatures in the rear.

The GT3 RS — which can hit 184 mph — is the first Porsche production car fitted with a drag reduction system. During hard braking at high speeds, the air brake function positions the wing elements at the front and rear to slow down the car by maximizing aerodynamic drag.

Lightweight

The GT3 RS weighs a trim 3,268 pounds using carbon fiber-reinforced plastic for the doors, front quarter panels, roof, hood and interior elements.

The 911 GT3 RS can be blinged up with the optional Weissach package, adding carbon fiber to the hood, roof and parts of the rear wing and side mirror housing.

The package includes Porsche Doppelkupplung shift paddles with "magnet technology," which Porsche said makes gear changes feel "especially precise thanks to a pressure point and a clearly perceptible click."

